Jameis Winston is 'an easy No. 1 pick,' Brian Kelly says

Winston, who is the presumptive top overall pick, was 23-of-31 for 273 yards and two touchdowns in rallying the Seminoles to a 31-27 victory over Notre Dame on Oct. 18. FSU trailed 17-10 at halftime, 24-17 midway through the third quarter and 27-24 early in the fourth quarter before pulling out one of its seven wins by six or fewer points in 2014. Winston's completion percentage of 74.2 against the Irish was his third-highest of the season.