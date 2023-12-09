Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

Nonetheless, his confidence is indicative of the performances the Packers have been stringing together to go from three game below .500 to 6-6 and in the driver's seat for a postseason berth -- with their five remaining games coming against teams with a combined 20-40 record.

The young offense seems to be turning a corner thanks to fewer mental gaffes and a more poised Jordan Love resulting in a winning operation.

Green Bay has exceeded 20 points in three consecutive games after failing to do so in seven straight contests before that, and Love has posted a 67.5 completion percentage or better in four of his last five outings after falling under 60 in five of his first seven starts this season.

It hasn't been perfect, but it's been enough.

The defense has supplemented the turnaround with Rashan Gary spearheading the pass rush and gutsy performances from lesser-knowns like seventh-round CB Carrington Valentine.

The unit ranks ninth in scoring, a feat made more impressive considering Green Bay's seemingly white-flag-waving decision to trade Rasul Douglas on Oct. 31 -- and because Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler and the league's highest-paid corner by average salary, per Over the Cap, has only played once since then.

The 26-year-old is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 9 win over the Rams.

He's logged limited practice sessions in weeks since and was limited again Thursday and Friday, but he hasn't been able to suit up to join his surging teammates.

"There's always pressure," he said. "There's always pressure. I'm the type of person that always wants to put my best foot forward. I feel like if I can't put my best foot forward then it's just tough to be out there."

And his prediction-making talents take a turn toward murky when applied to the next time he'll be able to take the field.

Alexander's answer when asked if he will play on Monday against the Giants: "We'll see."