Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Published: May 26, 2021 at 07:34 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

It's infrequent that the No. 1 overall pick isn't the talk of his new team, but on Trevor Lawrence﻿'s big day, word was out that Tebowmania 2.0 was in its early stages.

And since Lawrence was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 2021 NFL Draft's top overall pick, Tim Tebow has officially signed with the Jags to give being a tight end -- and pulling off an improbable comeback -- a shot.

Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far.

"I've had a few good conversations with him. I'm really excited to play with him," Lawrence told MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access. "I don't know if you're going to find a better guy to have in your locker room, and he's in great shape. He looks great, he's been out there practicing with us."

The Jaguars' franchise quarterback of the future extolled Tebow's intangibles as a teammate, his work ethic and his competitiveness.

How Tebow, the 25th overall pick of the 2010 draft, looked and how he competed at a tryout for the team has already been lauded, but Lawrence has likewise been impressed by the 33-year-old's ability to grasp the Jaguars' offense and scheme.

"He's running around well, picking it up quick. I think mentally, he's in a great spot. Being a quarterback and playing in the NFL for a number of years, he kind of gets the NFL offense -- personnel, offense, systems -- he picks them up easily," Lawrence said. "He's coming along great and I think just everyone's excited to have him in the locker room, seeing what he's been able to do, the ultimate competitor he is and just his character. That's just a guy you want on your team, for one, and a guy you want to be around."

How long Tebow will be around is the looming question, of course. Will he remain with the club through the first cuts down to 85 players on Aug. 17 or to 80 a week later or pull off the improbable and make the squad's 53-man roster?

It's a storyline that will continue to garner attention throughout the offseason.

As Lawrence continues to work back to 100% after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and get acclimated to his new NFL surroundings, he's continuing to find his way from Clemson to Duval.

"There's a lot of differences. It's still football," Lawrence said of the transition from college to the NFL. "It's been a lot of fun to get out there with all the new guys, new teammates, and kind of get used to everyone. That's been fun, but it's just different. I'm a pro now, and just the way people handle their business, the expectations, all those things, in a good way. You're just expected to be prepared and play at a high level because this is our job now. It's been a cool adjustment for me, and being able to treat this as, this is my job. This is all I have to do. It's not like I'm in school anymore. That's obviously different. And then just here like I said, getting adjusted to new teammates, new coaches, all that, it's going great. I think we got an amazing coaching staff here and players, as well. It's been as smooth as it could be and it's just been a lot of fun getting to know everybody."

And that includes Tebow, the consummate competitor and teammate who might have drawn his share of criticism from outside the Jaguars facility, but has drawn admiration from the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW