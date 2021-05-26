Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

"There's a lot of differences. It's still football," Lawrence said of the transition from college to the NFL. "It's been a lot of fun to get out there with all the new guys, new teammates, and kind of get used to everyone. That's been fun, but it's just different. I'm a pro now, and just the way people handle their business, the expectations, all those things, in a good way. You're just expected to be prepared and play at a high level because this is our job now. It's been a cool adjustment for me, and being able to treat this as, this is my job. This is all I have to do. It's not like I'm in school anymore. That's obviously different. And then just here like I said, getting adjusted to new teammates, new coaches, all that, it's going great. I think we got an amazing coaching staff here and players, as well. It's been as smooth as it could be and it's just been a lot of fun getting to know everybody."