Jaguars HC Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to past great QBs: 'He's one of those guys'

"The biggest thing that I've seen with Trevor, now going on two years, from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, just his confidence is incredible," Pederson said Monday, via the team's official transcript. "It's off the charts. He's put the past behind him, he's focused on the future, and really embraced this opportunity with this football team. The confidence level with him is extremely high, as it should be.

"I think about some of the young quarterbacks I've had and going into Year 2 with us, that's what you've seen. You've seen that confidence level increase, the understanding of the offense, and the dialogue that we have between Trevor and myself or Trevor and [offensive coordinator Press Taylor], Trevor and (quarterbacks coach) Mike McCoy, just the openness. That comes with maturity, and that comes with the confidence he has. Not only his ability, but also with understanding where he is within the system. It's fun to be around guys like that and young quarterbacks like that, again, as we've said, he's a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. Obviously, he's not where he wants to be or where we want him to be because we can always get better and improve. I think his overall leadership ability has really been the bright spot for him heading into training camp this year."