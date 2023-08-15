Jaguars HC Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to past great QBs: 'He's one of those guys'

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many in 2022, surging to the AFC South title and winning a Wild Card game in Doug Pederson's first season as head coach. With the offseason hype surrounding the club, they won't sneak up on any opponents in 2023.
The key to the Jags taking the next step is quarterback Trevor Lawrence ascending to elite status in Year 2 of Pederson's system. So far, so good.
"The biggest thing that I've seen with Trevor, now going on two years, from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, just his confidence is incredible," Pederson said Monday, via the team's official transcript. "It's off the charts. He's put the past behind him, he's focused on the future, and really embraced this opportunity with this football team. The confidence level with him is extremely high, as it should be.
"I think about some of the young quarterbacks I've had and going into Year 2 with us, that's what you've seen. You've seen that confidence level increase, the understanding of the offense, and the dialogue that we have between Trevor and myself or Trevor and [offensive coordinator Press Taylor], Trevor and (quarterbacks coach) Mike McCoy, just the openness. That comes with maturity, and that comes with the confidence he has. Not only his ability, but also with understanding where he is within the system. It's fun to be around guys like that and young quarterbacks like that, again, as we've said, he's a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. Obviously, he's not where he wants to be or where we want him to be because we can always get better and improve. I think his overall leadership ability has really been the bright spot for him heading into training camp this year."
After a rookie season in which he led the NFL in interceptions with 17 while throwing only 12 touchdowns, Lawrence cut his INTs in half (8) and doubled his TD passes (25) in 2022. Lawrence became the second QB since 1950 to double his wins and pass TDs and cut his INTs in half from one season to the next (min. 10 starts each season), per NFL Research -- the other: Drew Brees (2003-04 with the San Diego Chargers).
Lawrence improved his passer rating by 23.3 points from 2021 (71.9) to 2022 (95.2), the largest increase in NFL history from a player's rookie season to his second season (min. 400 pass attempts each season). The previous holder of that distinction was Carson Wentz (+22.6) with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to '17 under then-head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson has a knack for coaxing positive play from his quarterback. The difference is that unlike Wentz, who washed out after that one great season, Lawrence will continue to rise.
Pederson noted Monday that Lawrence's leadership in Year 2 of the system sets him apart and will allow the Jags' offense to reach new heights.
"Great quarterbacks that I've either played with, or we've watched in the NFL have all had that ability to make others better and really rise and bring the talent around him up," Pederson said. "He's one of those guys. He's not demanding or pounding his fists on the table, nothing like that. Just conversations you see with guys and how he's willing to learn, he doesn't have all the answers, but at the same time, they're working through things. Him and Calvin (Ridley), you see it all the time, they're working through things. Him and Evan (Engram), they're working through things. You can go right down the list. That's the leadership part that I'm encouraged with and the dialogue that he has. It just keeps getting stronger each week."
Ridley's addition provides excitement that the Jags' offense can take the next step in Pederson's second season. Questions remain about the blocking -- particularly early in the season -- and defense, but if Lawrence raises his game to that elite level, Jacksonville can overcome those problems.
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium!Learn moreabout NFL+.