Jadeveon Clowney is best at any level, says Georgia's Mark Richt

You certainly wouldn't ever catch Spurrier saying anything like that, even for a coach known to say some pretty outlandish things. Even Clowney -- the top-rated player in the Talented Top 50 of NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah -- wouldn't make such a presumption. If a sportswriter were to put those words in print as his own, he'd get raked over the Twitter coals in no time. But Richt coaches a division rival to the Gamecocks. And just as coaches are famous for sandbagging how good their own teams are, they're often just as loose with praise of opponents. Especially key opponents.