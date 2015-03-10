Isiah Dunning of Grand Valley State is potential rookie FA

Representatives from three NFL teams were present at Grand Valley State's pro day on Monday.
A total of nine prospects -- eight from Grand Valley State and one from Ferris State -- worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
One of those prospects is a potential free-agent pickup for an NFL team following the 2015 NFL Draft.
Defensive lineman Isiah Dunning (6-foot-1 1/2, 289 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash just once, doing so in 5.08 seconds. He had a 29 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.74 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.89 seconds. He performed 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Wide receiver Charles Johnson was the last player drafted out of Grand Valley State (seventh round of 2013 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers). Current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr is also out of Grand Valley State.