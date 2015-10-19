Is Miracle in Michigan II the greatest CFB play of all time?

In a bracket College Football 24/7 ran this past summer, fans voted Auburn's Kick Six as the greatest college football play of all time.
But that was then, this is now. Would the voting turn out any differently if the bracket was run today? Would Saturday's Miracle in Michigan II take over the top spot?
Maybe we'll have to run that bracket again next summer to find out, but for now, we think it has enough critical elements to vault it to No. 1; check back with us when we've had more time to digest one of the most ridiculous finishes of all time.
Here's one view of an adjusted top 10 college football plays of all time:
1. Miracle in Michigan II
Date: Oct. 17, 2015
Summary: Michigan led Michigan State, 23-21, with 10 seconds left in the game. With the victory seemingly in hand, Wolverines punter Blake O'Neill bobbled a low snap and, with his back to the line of scrimmage, attempted a kick. But he was hit and the ball popped right into the extended hands of Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson, who broke a few tackles en route to the end zone, keeping the Spartans' CFB Playoff hopes alive.
2. Kick Six
Date: Nov. 30, 2013
Summary: With one second left in regulation and the game tied at 28, Alabama's field goal attempt fell short. Auburn's Chris Davis caught the ball in the end zone and returned the missed field goal 109 yards for the winning touchdown.
3. The Play
Date: Nov. 20, 1982
Summary: After Stanford took a lead with four seconds left, Cal used a series of laterals on the ensuing kickoff to score the winning touchdown as the Stanford band came onto the field, believing that the game was over.
4. Hail Flutie
Date: Nov. 23, 1984
Summary: Trailing 45-41, Doug Flutie's last-second Hail Mary pass was caught by receiver Gerard Phelan in the end zone to give Boston College at 47-45 win over Miami, the defending national champion.
5. McMahon's Hail Mary
Date: Dec. 19, 1980
Summary: Jim McMahon capped a frenzied fourth-quarter rally with a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass that gave BYU a 46-45 win over SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl.
6. Bluegrass Miracle
Date: Nov. 9, 2002
Summary: On the game's final play, LSU QB Marcus Randall heaved the ball as far as he could from his own 18-yard line, but was far short of the end zone. However, the pass deflected off a Kentucky player and into the hands of LSU WR Devery Henderson, who scored the winning touchdown.
7. Miracle in Michigan I
Date: Sept. 24, 1994
Summary: Trailing 26-21 with six seconds left, Colorado QB Kordell Stewart heaved the ball more than 70 yards into the end zone, where receiver Michael Westbrook caught the pass for the go-ahead TD in a 27-26 win at Michigan.
8. Statue of Liberty
Date: Jan. 1, 2007
Summary: A thrilling overtime game culminated with Boise State pulling off three do-or-die trick plays, including a "Statue of Liberty" play on a two-point conversion that gave BSU a 43-42 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma.
9. Favre from Over
Date: Oct. 14, 1989
Summary: Brett Favre threw a Hail Mary pass that was deflected, bounced off of USM receiver Michael Jackson's helmet and into the hands of receiver Darryl Tillman, who scored the winning TD as time expired.
10. Rodgers' punt return
Date: Nov. 25, 1971
Summary: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 "Game of the Century" showdown, Johnny Rodgers put Nebraska on the board first with a 72-yard punt-return touchdown, which helped the Cornhuskers defeat Oklahoma, 35-31.