Iowa State's Kirby Van Der Kamp invited to play in Senior Bowl

Van Der Camp has been one of the best punters in college football, averaging 42.6 yards on his 281 career punts as a four-year starter for the Cyclones.
Van Der Camp has also rushed four times for 55 yards and completed a 25-yard pass on his only attempt.
"It will be a great experience and it's just nice to know people have been watching me in my overall career and see something in me," Van Der Kamp told the Iowa State Daily.
Van Der Camp will be the first Iowa State player to participate in the Senior Bowl since 2011, when current Baltimore Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Leonard Johnson took part in the annual showcase held in Mobile, Ala. The Senior Bowl game will be held on Jan. 25, 2014 and will air on NFL Network.