Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 6

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State (at Miami, Saturday, 8 p.m.)

Last week: Knocking on the door

Week 6 stats: 27 carries for 150 yards (5.6 average). One catch for 59 yards, TD.

Reuter's analysis: Each week, Cook looks quicker and healthier than the last. His 54-yard rush in the first half tonight was quite familiar to anyone who has watched him over the past three years. Cook fought through trash just past the line of scrimmage, kept his balance despite being spun around, and then shot out of the spin like a flash to break off a big run. Cook ran strong between the tackles, displaying his typical excellent change of direction and quickness to find creases, as well as competing in short-yardage situations. Miami's defense somehow forgot about the All-American back coming out of the backfield on one play, leading to a 59-yard score on an uncovered wheel route. Cook was effective as a blocker, consistently sticking his nose into his pass protection duties and willingly blocking on the move as well. It was a complete performance.