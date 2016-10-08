Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 6

Editor's note: In this space we'll track the top 10 players in college football (based on NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's rankings) through the fifth weekend of the season. Here you'll find each player's final stats and analysis of their performances. The post will be updated throughout the day as games conclude. All times listed are Eastern.
1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (on bye)
Last week: No. 1
2. Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M (vs. Tennessee, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 2
Week 6 stats: 3 tackles (one sack, forced fumble)
Reuter's analysis: Garrett played with a heavily wrapped ankle after missing last week's game due to injury, but it didn't seem to affect his play early on. Garrett lined up on the inside on one first-quarter play, got a hand to his face but pushed through it to force a fumble by quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Garrett played only on third- and fourth-down situations -- the injury took its toll. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Garrett tried to make an impact but simply could not win battles. His defensive teammates made enough plays to pull off the win in double overtime.
4. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (at North Carolina State, Saturday, 12 p.m.)
Last week: No. 7
Week 6 stats: 9-of-26 for 54 yards, no TDs, 1 INT. 15 carries for 15 yards (1.0 average).
Reuter's analysis: Scouts aren't going to put a ton of stock into his performance in the rain-soaked game. However, they will take note of how the ball came out of his hand in wet conditions. The results weren't good. Kizer's passes were wobbly throughout the game, allowing defenders to make plays -- like an interception in the red zone in the first half on a pass over the middle. Even when his passes cut through the wind and rain, his receivers were slipping in their routes and having trouble securing the ball. Kizer also fumbled the ball on a first-down run in the fourth quarter because he didn't tuck it. Ball security is of utmost importance in bad-weather games, and Kizer had mixed success today.
5. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson (at Boston College, Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 4
Week 6 stats: 14-of-24 for 266 yards, 4 TDs. 8 carries for 28 yards (3.5 average).
Reuter's analysis: Watson didn't have many problems making plays against the Eagles, even though they had given up an FBS-low 202 yards a game entering the contest. He did a nice job recognizing good matchups early on, holding a free safety with his eyes and flicking a 50-yard deep ball for his main man, Mike Williams, on one drive. Watson identified pre-snap that tight end Jordan Leggett would be wide open on the next drive, resulting in a 56-yard touchdown. He didn't quiet scouts who worry about his penchant to stare down his primary target and throw behind crossing routes and slants, as well as his lack of pocket awareness. But just when they start doubting him, Watson looks off a safety and makes a great throw like his perfect fade to Deon Cain for a third-quarter touchdown.
6. Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan (at Rutgers, Saturday, 7 p.m.)
Last week: No. 6
Week 6 stats: 2 tackles (0.5 for loss), one QB hurry. 3 carries for 74 yards (24.7 average), 2 TDs. 2 punt returns for 3 yards.
Reuter's analysis: Peppers can do it all. Though he's known as a defensive leader and playmaker, he started his effort vs. Rutgers by rushing for 63 yards off a direct snap, setting up the team's opening score. Later in the first half, he showed his agility and speed with the ball in his hands on two touchdown runs as a Wildcat quarterback. He had a punt return for a touchdown negated by a questionable penalty in the first half, too, but his tough north-south running was still worth noting. Peppers made his usual plays behind the line of scrimmage, attacking outside runs with great closing speed and blitzing effectively when asked. Oh, and he barely played in the second half as the Wolverines beat up the Scarlet Knights.
7. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State (vs. BYU, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 8
Week 6 stats:5 tackles (0.5 for loss)
Reuter's analysis: McDowell served a suspension in the first half of his team's loss against BYU on Saturday after being flagged for targeting in Michigan State's loss to Indiana last weekend. He wreaked havoc at the start of the second half, knifing through gaps and moving laterally to corral ball carriers outside. McDowell stood up his man at times to create piles inside but regularly lost his gap responsibility by either overplaying stretch plays or trying to finesse his way around the guard. He hurt his left ankle in the fourth quarter, coming back into the game but lacking his typical strength at the point of attack. The Spartans missed his presence, as BYU ran through them to get the road victory.
10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford (vs. Washington State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 5
Week 6 stats: 8 carries for 35 yards (4.4 average). 1 catch for 5 yards.
Reuter's analysis: Coming off his least productive game of the year in last week's drubbing at the hands of Washington, McCaffrey needed a big night to get that bad taste out of his mouth. That didn't happen, as he managed just 35 yards on eight carries in the Cardinal's loss to Washington State. Other than one cutback carry for 23 yards, he struggled to find open space or get away from tacklers to find the second level. He had only one catch for five yards, and wasn't exactly physical as a pass blocker, either. McCaffrey spent some time in the locker room in the second half, and then stood on the sideline for the rest of the game with ice on his right hip.
6 knocking on the door
Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama (at Arkansas, Saturday, 7 p.m.)
Last week: No. 9
Week 6 stats: 3 tackles (0.5 for loss), 2 QB hits.
Reuter's analysis: Alabama's senior leader didn't make many tackles in a win over division foe Arkansas. Whether singled up or double-teamed, Allen kept on plugging to be involved in plays whenever he could. Scouts saw him flash the ability to move down the line to chase plays, as well as his strength to hold up a lineman and disengage to play two gaps. Allen's a tough, athletic player who doesn't necessarily need to light up the stat sheet to keep his draft stock in excellent standing.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State (at Miami, Saturday, 8 p.m.)
Last week: Knocking on the door
Week 6 stats: 27 carries for 150 yards (5.6 average). One catch for 59 yards, TD.
Reuter's analysis: Each week, Cook looks quicker and healthier than the last. His 54-yard rush in the first half tonight was quite familiar to anyone who has watched him over the past three years. Cook fought through trash just past the line of scrimmage, kept his balance despite being spun around, and then shot out of the spin like a flash to break off a big run. Cook ran strong between the tackles, displaying his typical excellent change of direction and quickness to find creases, as well as competing in short-yardage situations. Miami's defense somehow forgot about the All-American back coming out of the backfield on one play, leading to a 59-yard score on an uncovered wheel route. Cook was effective as a blocker, consistently sticking his nose into his pass protection duties and willingly blocking on the move as well. It was a complete performance.
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (at Boston College, Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
Last week: Unranked
Week 6 stats: 2 catches for 59 yards (29.5 average), TD.
Reuter's analysis: Williams showed off his playmaking skills early in the game against Boston College. He dove for a Deshaun Watson deep pass, fully extending to bring in the throw with his fingertips. A couple of plays later, Watson went back to his favorite target on a fade route, who went above his defender to snatch the ball out of the air.
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame (at North Carolina State, Saturday, 12 p.m.)
Last week: Knocking on the door
Reuter's analysis: McGlinchey joined Kizer in the soup in Raleigh. Wolfpack junior pass rusher Bradley Chubb (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) presented problems at times with his strength and athleticism, occasionally beating McGlinchey around the edge and pressuring the quarterback. Generally, however, the Irish's left tackle stood his ground -- even if he couldn't dig his heels into the swampy turf. McGlinchey did a good job in the run game, sealing the edge and moving his man, but Notre Dame couldn't sustain drives.
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (at Arkansas, Saturday, 7 p.m.)
Last week: Knocking on the door
Reuter's analysis: Robinson dominated against the Razorbacks on Saturday night, whether he was man-up on the edge or attacking second-level defenders in the run game. Seeing a mountain of a man like Robinson lead a screen is a sight; the fact he actually found a target and neutralized him to create a cutback lane was even more impressive. Robinson again displayed a wide base in pass protection that prevents any college defensive end from pushing him backwards. It was an excellent performance that only cements his spot as a top-level talent.
Dropped out: USC CB Adoree' Jackson (knocking on the door last week)