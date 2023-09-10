Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But wide receiver DeVante Parker, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, is not expected to play this week, per Rapoport.

Stevenson missed Friday's practice due to his illness, but after attending team meetings on Saturday the running back has recovered and should be out on the field, according to Rapoport. After breaking out in his second season to collect 1,040 rushing yards and five touchdowns, Stevenson is expected to play a major role in New England's run game alongside offseason acquisition Ezekiel Elliott.

But while the Patriots will have an intact RB group, the wide receiver room will be without one of its starters in Parker. He was a limited participant throughout the week's practices, earning the questionable injury designation on Friday's official report, and it appears his knee will not be ready in time for Week 1.

Parker has the most 2022 receiving yards (536) among returning pass-catchers for the Patriots, but with him sidelined JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and a pair of rookies in Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas will be the targets for quarterback Mac Jones.

The Eagles and Patriots kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.