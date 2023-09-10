Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But wide receiver DeVante Parker, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, is not expected to play this week, per Rapoport.
Stevenson missed Friday's practice due to his illness, but after attending team meetings on Saturday the running back has recovered and should be out on the field, according to Rapoport. After breaking out in his second season to collect 1,040 rushing yards and five touchdowns, Stevenson is expected to play a major role in New England's run game alongside offseason acquisition Ezekiel Elliott.
But while the Patriots will have an intact RB group, the wide receiver room will be without one of its starters in Parker. He was a limited participant throughout the week's practices, earning the questionable injury designation on Friday's official report, and it appears his knee will not be ready in time for Week 1.
Parker has the most 2022 receiving yards (536) among returning pass-catchers for the Patriots, but with him sidelined JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and a pair of rookies in Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas will be the targets for quarterback Mac Jones.
The Eagles and Patriots kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 1 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (hamstring) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Commanders after being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is not likely to play Sunday versus the Texans, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is not expected to play versus the Raiders on Sunday after being limited in practice this week, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday versus the Bears, according to Rapoport, though he added that Doubs will likely not have a full complement of snaps.
- New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday night versus the Cowboys after popping up on the injury report late in the week, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) is expected to play versus the Steelers on Sunday despite having been listed as questionable, per Rapoport.
- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, is not expected to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Rams as he recovers from a hamstring injury, according to Rapoport.