Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Published: Sep 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top pass catcher on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for the Ravens' season opener due to a quadriceps injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Andrews was a limited participant the entire week of practice. On Friday, Baltimore listed the three-time Pro Bowler as questionable for the Week 1 game.

Despite the tight end showing improvement throughout the week, Baltimore decided to play it safe and allow Andrews' injury to heal. The positive news for Baltimore is that he practiced this week after he missed the previous six practices dealing with the injury.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to lean on second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Jackson will also have a new pair of wide receivers to target with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers joining the Ravens this past offseason.

Andrews' 2023 debut will have to possibly wait another week, when the Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 2.

