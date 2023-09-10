Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Andrews was a limited participant the entire week of practice. On Friday, Baltimore listed the three-time Pro Bowler as questionable for the Week 1 game.

Despite the tight end showing improvement throughout the week, Baltimore decided to play it safe and allow Andrews' injury to heal. The positive news for Baltimore is that he practiced this week after he missed the previous six practices dealing with the injury.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to lean on second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Jackson will also have a new pair of wide receivers to target with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers joining the Ravens this past offseason.