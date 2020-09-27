NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Injury roundup: Packers' Davante Adams will be a game-time decision

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 05:00 AM

Will Aaron Rodgers have his top receiver in Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints? It appears to be still up in the air.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as doubtful with a very minor hamstring strain and will be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"We'll give him the rest of the week to see where he is," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had said earlier in the week.

Adams is pushing to play, and Green Bay will give him a chance to prove it. It's a longshot but he hasn't given up, per Rapoport.

The Fresno State product had 14 receptions and two scores in Week 1 but left last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions with just three receptions.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:

  • After a strong week of practice, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is set to make his season debut against the Arizona Cardinals, a source tells Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.
  • The Houston Texans are expected to have wide receiver Kenny Stills (illness) against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but running back Duke Johnson (ankle) is still not healthy enough to get out there, according to Rapoport. Johnson is listed as questionable, but is a longshot to play.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders listed running back Josh Jacobs (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) as questionable, but sources say both players should be good to go against the New England Patriots, per Rapoport. Both players just practiced on Friday.
  • The Atlanta Falcons will take it up to 90 minutes from game time for wide receiver Julio Jones, who recently re-aggravated a hamstring injury. He's listed as questionable, and still has a chance to prove he can move around well enough to play. He only practiced on Friday and was very limited.
  • Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is listed as questionable and in a similar position as last week -- with an outside chance at playing, but no one has ruled him out. Meanwhile, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
  • Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy bruised his ribs in last week's game and is listed as questionable. A source tells Rapoport he's expected to play, and will loom large with Courtland Sutton on IR.
  • Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter is regaining strength and getting closer to returning from a herniated disc in his neck, though he's unlikely to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off IR next week. Optimism is still high that he's back this season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

