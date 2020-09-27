Injury roundup: Packers' Davante Adams will be a game-time decision

Will Aaron Rodgers have his top receiver in Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints? It appears to be still up in the air.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as doubtful with a very minor hamstring strain and will be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"We'll give him the rest of the week to see where he is," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had said earlier in the week.

Adams is pushing to play, and Green Bay will give him a chance to prove it. It's a longshot but he hasn't given up, per Rapoport.

The Fresno State product had 14 receptions and two scores in Week 1 but left last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions with just three receptions.

