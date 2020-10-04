Injury roundup: Seahawks' Chris Carson expected to play vs. Dolphins

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks will have a main ingredient for Russell Wilson to cook with today against Miami.
Chris Carson suffered an MCL sprain last week against the Dallas Cowboys and was listed as questionable. However, the Seahawks running back is expected to play against the Dolphins, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
In three games this season, Carson has 250 yards from scrimmage and caught three touchdown passes.
It's not all good news for Seattle, however, as running back Carlos Hyde is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury.
The undefeated Seahawks (3-0) take on the Dolphins (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was limited in practice with an ankle injury this week, is pushing to play today against the Carolina Panthers, a source tells Rapoport. The plan is to work out before the game to be sure.
- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, limited with a groin injury this week, is expected to play against the Cowboys, per Rapoport.
- The Cowboys have said they expect left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder/knee) to play, but a better question is how Smith's ailing neck recovers following the game, Rapoport reports.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is expected to play against a banged-up Saints wide receiver group that will not feature star Michael Thomas. Trufant hasn't played since the opener.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed a few practices this week with a non-COVID-19 related illness, but he's expected to be active against the Seahawks, a source tells Rapoport. The rookie out of Alabama was listed as questionable on the injury report.
- Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, per Rapoport.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, a late addition to the injury report because of a chest issue, is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Rapoport. His injury was described as very minor.