Injury roundup: Seahawks' Chris Carson expected to play vs. Dolphins

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks will have a main ingredient for Russell Wilson to cook with today against Miami.

Chris Carson suffered an MCL sprain last week against the Dallas Cowboys and was listed as questionable. However, the Seahawks running back is expected to play against the Dolphins, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In three games this season, Carson has 250 yards from scrimmage and caught three touchdown passes.

It's not all good news for Seattle, however, as running back Carlos Hyde is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury.

The undefeated Seahawks (3-0) take on the Dolphins (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET.