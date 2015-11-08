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Injury roundup: Bills' Sammy Watkins active

Published: Nov 07, 2015 at 09:35 PM

Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active against the Miami Dolphins. Watkins has not played since spraining his left ankle in a Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.

In other injury news:

  1. Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is inactive with an illness for Sunday against the Redskins.
  1. Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson is active. Jackson has not played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. However, teammate DeAngelo Hall (toe) is inactive.
  1. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will be monitored and the plan is for him to start, according to Rapoport. JPP has been sidelined all season after injuring his hand in a July 4th fireworks accident.
  1. Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman (thigh) is good to go when Denver visits Indianapolis, while Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton will test his sprained foot before the game, but is considered a longshot to play, according to Rapoport. He is a game-time decision.
  1. Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle, toe) is active against the Jaguars. Eric Decker is also active.
  1. Saints backup quarterback Luke McCown (lower back) is inactive Sunday and he's in danger of missing the remainder of the season, two sources informed of his injury told Rapoport. He's scheduled to see Dr. Drew Dossett on Monday. Dossett operated on Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's back in 2013. Saints rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson will backup Drew Brees against the Titans.
  1. Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is inactive with a shoulder injury. Rookie Jameis Winston will again be without ASJ and wideout Vincent Jackson, putting extra strain on Mike Evans and a slew of inexperienced receivers against the Giants.
  1. Rams safety T.J. McDonald (foot), defensive end Robert Quinn (knee) and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) will not play against the Vikings. They are all inactive.
  1. The Packers will be without cornerback Sam Shields (shoulder) today. He was made inactive.
  1. Inactive for the Jaguars are running back Toby Gerhart and wideout Marqise Lee (hamstring).
  1. Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron (hamstring) is active against the Bills.
  1. Rookie linebacker Eric Kendricks is inactive for the Vikings against the Rams with a rib injury.
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