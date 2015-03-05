Illinois' pro day features two rookie free-agent possibilities

Representatives from 15 NFL teams were present at Illinois' pro day on Thursday, when 12 players -- including two from area small colleges -- worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Running back Donovonn Young (5-foot-11 1/4, 219 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 and 4.75 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.29 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.19 seconds. He performed 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Young had a good positional workout.
Tight end Matt Lacosse (6-5 7/8, 257) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 30-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.6 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.3 seconds. He also had 20 strength lifts.
Illinois provided a nice breakfast for the scouts in attendance at the pro day.