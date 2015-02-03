Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Cedric Ogbuehi rehabbing injuries together

The two have little in common on the field, playing on opposite sides of the ball and with more than 100 pounds separating them in size. But one trait they share is that each is considered among the top prospects available in the 2015 NFL Draft at their respective positions. Both made a difficult decision to stay in college to play as a senior in 2014, one that would be easy to question, in retrospect, because of the injuries they suffered. Their play was criticized at times last year as well, so the two now share a very common goal in recovering as quickly as possible to show NFL coaches and scouts as much as possible before draft day.