If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each AFC West team

1) Improve the 31st-ranked pass defense. The secondary has to get better. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. The Chiefs found themselves in too many close games because the defense failed to make stops. With an offense THIS good, that should rarely be an issue. And I hate to say it, but it might be time to look at veteran safety Eric Berry's situation. Although the inspiring pro has four more years on his deal, he hasn't been healthy for two seasons. It could be worth moving on.