Broncos' Case Keenum 'shocked' by Joe Flacco trade

The Denver Broncos' agreed upon trade to acquire veteran quarterback Joe Flacco surprised not only most of the football world, but also the incumbent starter.

Appearing on the Sports Spectrum Podcast this week with his wife, Kimberly, quarterback Case Keenum said he was stunned by the move.

"[Broncos general manager John] Elway called me that morning and we had a great conversation, which he didn't have to do, and I appreciated that," Keenum said. "I was definitely shocked, it was a surprise for us and I think probably for the first day or so that's kind of what it was. But for us, we're definitely disappointed, it's not something we wanted to happen. I know that everybody's doing their job and John feels like that was a chance for him to help the Broncos out."

The trade for another veteran signals the end of Keenum's run as Denver's starter after just one season. For the career-long journeyman, it's just the latest hurdle to conquer.

"For us, it's another chapter in our lives and we're going to roll with it," Keenum said. "We're going to approach this like I do everything in my entire life, and that it's not by accident this has happened. It's just another chapter and another opportunity to overcome some adversity in my life."

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal last year and is set to count $21 million against the Broncos' salary cap. Cutting the 31-year-old would save Denver $11 million with $10 million in dead money.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos plan to shop Keenum. If they can't find a taker, Denver will either ask Keenum to take a massive pay cut or cut the quarterback.

Keenum said his time in Denver was "really special" and spoke knowing his departure seems imminent.

"You know, really, it's really open-ended right now," Keenum said. "We don't know what's going to happen, there's still a lot up in the air; this is really fresh. So a lot of these emotions that we're talking about are still kind of going on, still happening. So who knows what's going to be in store? I don't for sure, God does. But we'll be ready for whatever God has in store for us next."

For a quarterback who has played for four organizations in six NFL seasons, the unknown has become the norm.