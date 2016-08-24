Hype train or smoke screen: Shepard, Ware, Boyd

The buzz out of the Giants facility on Sterling Shepard has been deafening and in lock-step. He was an instant starter in mini-camps where he predictably flashed. Shepard carried that momentum into training camp, making ["play after play"](http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-giants/post/_/id/47137/giants-wide-receiver-competition-is-getting-interesting running) with the first team. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo actually thought he was watching Odell Beckham, not Shepard, when showing some teaching tape to his defenders, "I told the staff we have to do a better job there against Odell. And then I looked again and it was not Odell -- it was actually Shepard." Beckham himself even said, "I don't want to spoil the surprise, but he's going to be a special player." Sorry, Beckham, but the cat is already well out of the bag. All this positive buzz came as Victor Cruz's rehab unfortunately still looks to be a work in progress, at best.