How will suspension impact Todd Gurley's draft stock?

Looking at the tape, I would rank the Bulldogs' star as the top running back in college football. He displays a rare combination of speed, power and explosion that reminds me of a young Marshawn Lynch. Additionally, he catches the ball well out of the backfield and displays the kind of burst and playmaking skill to be a lethal three-down back in any scheme. While I would shy away from using Gurley as a kick returner as a pro, the fact that he's a standout return specialist at his size speaks volumes about his athleticism and big-play potential as a pro. Factor in his impressive physical attributes along with his expected workout numbers, and it's very likely that Gurley will check off all of the boxes as an elite prospect in any class. Thus, I believe he would conservatively earn a mid-first round grade in most war rooms across the league.