How offensive line play impacts top 2016 fantasy RBs

The addition of left guard Alex Boone via free agency gives the Vikings more toughness up front, but there has been a steady decline in the amount of yardage after first contact that Adrian Peterson gains in recent years. The tape and data indicate he may not be able to create the big, explosive carries in 2016 that he once could. What I'm saying is that I still like Peterson as a solid option, but he is becoming more dependent upon his offensive line to create for him than at any time in his illustrious career.