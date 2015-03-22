Houston Bates shows versatility at Louisiana Tech pro day

Representatives from 15 NFL teams were present for Louisiana Tech's pro day last Thursday. There were 13 players working out outdoors on FieldTurf, none of whom was at the combine. Two players are likely to be free agents.
Houston Bates (6-foot-1 1/8, 238 pounds) ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.70 seconds. He had a 26 1/2-inch vertical and 8-9 broad jump. He had a 4.42 short shuttle and 7.21 3-cone drill. He put up the bar four times before stopping because he hurt his pectoral muscle.
Bates was worked out at three positions. He's primarily a linebacker, but also worked as a defensive end and fullback. It was a nice workout, and he'll probably be a free agent.
Mitchell Bell (6-foot-2 5/8, 347 pounds), an offensive lineman, ran a 5.36 and 5.28 in the 40. He had a 27-inch vertical and 7-foot-8 broad jump. He had a 5.10 short shuttle and 8.01 3-cone drill. And he had 21 reps in the bench press.
Bell is described as having really good feet. He moves around well, especially for a player his size. He has a few off-the-field issues that will have to be looked into, but I think he'll get a look as a free agent.