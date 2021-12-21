DeAndre Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Larry Fitzgerald never officially announced his retirement, but the future Hall of Fame receiver doesn't currently have plans to make a late-season appearance to chase a Super Bowl.

The circumstances don't appear to have Fitzgerald itching to make a comeback.

Asked on the Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM NFL Radio by Jim Gray if he'd consider returning to play this season, Fitzgerald scuttled the speculation.

"Nothing's changed on that front, Jim, for me," Fitzgerald said, via the Cardinals' official team website.

The 38-year-old had what amounts to a soft retirement before the season began, saying in August he didn't have the "urge" to play but not officially ruling it out either. The thinking followed: If the Cardinals were in the playoff hunt, with a chance for a Super Bowl and needed WR help, perhaps Fitzgerald might suit up for one last go.