Around the NFL

DeAndre Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Published: Dec 21, 2021 at 09:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald never officially announced his retirement, but the future Hall of Fame receiver doesn't currently have plans to make a late-season appearance to chase a Super Bowl.

The Arizona Cardinals lost star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a knee injury that will keep him out the rest of the regular season and deep into January. Fitzgerald's fellow podcast host, Tom Brady, also watched his Pro Bowl receiver, Chris Godwin go down with a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15.

The circumstances don't appear to have Fitzgerald itching to make a comeback.

Asked on the Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM NFL Radio by Jim Gray if he'd consider returning to play this season, Fitzgerald scuttled the speculation.

"Nothing's changed on that front, Jim, for me," Fitzgerald said, via the Cardinals' official team website.

The 38-year-old had what amounts to a soft retirement before the season began, saying in August he didn't have the "urge" to play but not officially ruling it out either. The thinking followed: If the Cardinals were in the playoff hunt, with a chance for a Super Bowl and needed WR help, perhaps Fitzgerald might suit up for one last go.

Well, the Cardinals are 10-4, leading the NFC West -- only an epic collapse would keep them out of the postseason -- and Nuk is done for the foreseeable future. So if that cocktail doesn't lure Fitzgerald back, you can probably make the retirement official.

