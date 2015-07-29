Helfrich: GM, coach said Mariota's lack of red flags was concern

NFL evaluators are a meticulous bunch, and the homework compiled in the evaluation of draft prospects is extensive, if not excessive. So it's not surprising that a clean review of a relatively complete prospect like Mariota would more likely arouse suspicion about what is being missed than any sort of affirmation. Along with having size, athleticism, and an impressive arm, Mariota was also thought to be less of a character risk than Florida State's Jameis Winston prior to the draft. That made picking him apart as a prospect difficult for scouts, but it's not as though there were no concerns. Mariota's transition from a spread attack to a more traditional pro-style offense was certainly the prevailing worry.