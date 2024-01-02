'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

Carr has been battered and bruised this season, exiting three different contests due to injury but never missing a game.

In the first 12 weeks of the campaign, Carr completed 66.24 percent of his passes with 11 TDs, six INTs, took 24 sacks and fumbled six times (losing three). In the past four weeks, his completion rate spiked to 73.02, he's thrown 10 TDs to two INTs, took four sacks and hasn't fumbled.

Sunday's plus-four turnover margin for the Saints told the game's story.

"He's done a good job of protecting the football for the most part, and that's the No. 1 stat in football, is the turnover-takeaway ratio," Allen said of Carr. "I think it was a big part of the win. That's one of the things that we continue to preach, is make sure that we're taking care of the ball offensively and when we're in the return units and special teams, and being able to take the ball away when you're on defense or in the coverage units on special teams."