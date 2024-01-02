'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr has thrown two-plus passing TDs in four consecutive games, the longest streak by a Saints QB since Drew Brees had a five-game streak in 2019-2020. In Sunday's must-win in Tampa Bay, Fla., Carr threw for just 197 yards but was incredibly efficient, peppering the Bucs defense and avoiding the massive turnovers that plagued the QB earlier this season.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen cited Carr's health as a critical factor in the Saints winning three of their past four games to remain in the playoff hunt.

"He's probably as healthy as he's been in a while, and so, you feel his accuracy in his passing, you feel more comfortable in the pocket," Allen said on Monday, via the team's official website. "Obviously, I think the protection has improved, and that also leads to him being a little bit more comfortable in the pocket.

"There are still some times I think we need to do a little better job of being on the same page with everything. But for the most part we've been on the same page with what we're seeing in the passing game."

Carr has been battered and bruised this season, exiting three different contests due to injury but never missing a game. 

In the first 12 weeks of the campaign, Carr completed 66.24 percent of his passes with 11 TDs, six INTs, took 24 sacks and fumbled six times (losing three). In the past four weeks, his completion rate spiked to 73.02, he's thrown 10 TDs to two INTs, took four sacks and hasn't fumbled.

Sunday's plus-four turnover margin for the Saints told the game's story.

"He's done a good job of protecting the football for the most part, and that's the No. 1 stat in football, is the turnover-takeaway ratio," Allen said of Carr. "I think it was a big part of the win. That's one of the things that we continue to preach, is make sure that we're taking care of the ball offensively and when we're in the return units and special teams, and being able to take the ball away when you're on defense or in the coverage units on special teams."

New Orleans needs one more stellar game from Carr to close the season versus Atlanta. The Saints need a win and a Tampa Bay loss (or a tie and a TB loss) to take the division crown. Next Gen Stats currently pegs the Saints' chances to make the postseason at 31%.

