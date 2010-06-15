Haynesworth skips minicamp, formally asks Redskins for trade

"We'll make some decisions here shortly," Shanahan said. "I am very disappointed because he did have the ability to go somewhere else, and we asked for nothing in return other than us not having to pay the remainder of his contract. He made $12 million his first year, and we felt that if he didn't want to be a part of us, that's fine. If you wanted to go someplace else that would be better for you and you want to play in a 4-3 scheme then don't take our check and then say you don't want to be part of our organization."