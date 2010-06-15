Haynesworth skips minicamp, formally asks Redskins for trade

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth skiping the team's mandatory minicamp and has formally requested a trade, his agent, Chad Speck, told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
"He is frustrated that he was not used last year the way he was promised he would be and now the current organization is not one he would have ever considered a year ago," Speck said.
Davis: Haynesworth lost support
Most of the time, NFL players tend to support fellow players. That doesn't appear to be the case surrounding Albert Haynesworth, NFL Network's Charles Davis says. **More ...**
» Wyche: Animosity for Haynesworth
» Redskins teammates rip Haynesworth
» Shanahan says trade is possible
» Blog: Suitors for Haynesworth?
» Blog: Shanahan has plan
» Video: Shanahan feels betrayed
» Video: Haynesworth's trade value
The Redskins opened their three-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. The practice lasted roughly 20 minutes because of rain. After Wednesday's abbreviated practice session, some of Haynesworth's teammates called him "selfish" for skipping the workout.
Haynesworth is unhappy that the Redskins are switching to a 3-4 defensive scheme under new coach Mike Shanahan and new defensive coordinator Jim Haslett. Haynesworth is best suited as a nose tackle in a 3-4, which he feels would restrict his freedom to make the kinds of plays that made him a defensive force for seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Shanahan implied Wednesday that if Haynesworth would return some -- or maybe all -- of the $21 million bonus money that he was paid April 1, then it is possible that Washington would try to trade or release him. Shanahan would not directly address what the team's plan of action would be with Haynesworth, but the coach suggested that the next move would be up to Haynesworth.
Shanahan declined to address whether the team would fine Haynesworth, but it has the right to do so since the minicamp is mandatory. He also sidestepped a question as to whether Haynesworth would be welcome at this point.
"We'll make some decisions here shortly," Shanahan said. "I am very disappointed because he did have the ability to go somewhere else, and we asked for nothing in return other than us not having to pay the remainder of his contract. He made $12 million his first year, and we felt that if he didn't want to be a part of us, that's fine. If you wanted to go someplace else that would be better for you and you want to play in a 4-3 scheme then don't take our check and then say you don't want to be part of our organization."
Haynesworth left the Titans as a free agent after the 2008 season and signed a seven-year, $100 million contract that included $41 million in guaranteed money to join the Redskins. He quickly turned out to be a disappointment. Frequently injured, his fitness and attitude were subject to doubt. Haynesworth finished with only four sacks and questioned the team's leadership as the Redskins spiraled in a 4-12 season under coach Jim Zorn.
New leadership has come, but it's not to Haynesworth's taste. He rankled Shanahan by staying away from the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program, saying he felt the need to work with his trainer to regain the power and strength he had in previous seasons.
But the team and player have a bigger split over the switch to a 3-4. Haynesworth stood out as the only player to boycott the first two minicamps -- both voluntary -- while hoping the Redskins would trade him. Shanahan firmly said at the time that trade wasn't going to happen.
Haynesworth still wants a trade, preferably before training camp begins late next month. He made it clear in his statement that the current Redskins defensive scheme is not what he signed up for, even though he had to know that changes in defense would be likely during the course of a seven-year contract.
"When I signed here after meeting all day with the staff and top executives, and talked about the defense that we would run and what my role would be, I was assured I would have the freedom to play to my strengths and I was excited about the future," Haynesworth's statement said. "After many years in the NFL, I know what it takes for me to perform at my highest level. My number one goal has always been to help my team win -- period.
"It's also important at my position to help free my teammates to make plays, which I've done throughout my career when I've been allowed to play to my strengths. I will continue to work individually to prepare for training camp and the start of the 2010 season."
Haynesworth's declaration caught the Redskins off guard. They were expecting him to be on the practice field Wednesday.
"He'll be here," general manager Bruce Allen said earlier Tuesday, "and we're expecting him to be in good shape."
The Associated Press contributed to this report