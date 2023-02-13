Harrison Butker on ankle injury, early SB miss before game-winner: 'That's what you dream of as a kicker'

"That's what you dream of as a kicker, getting to the Super Bowl and having a game-winning kick," Butker said. "It's an amazing feeling, and I'm just so happy now to be with the Chiefs organization."

Of course, Butker's high ankle sprain didn't happen in the AFC Championship Game, like Mahomes' did. Butker's injury came in the Week 1 win over the Cardinals, sidelining him for the next four games.

Butker made a 62-yarder in his first game back, against the Buffalo Bills. But it was a frustrating regular season for him, missing four of his 37 extra-point tries and seven of 24 field-goal attempts after returning to action.

The injury was to his non-kicking (left) leg, but that didn't make it any less important. For a right-footed kicker, that's the plant leg -- the weight-bearing leg -- and can throw off a kicker's balance, timing and power.

"The only reason he had problems was the high ankle sprain, and that's rough on a kicker, especially on that front leg," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "And so it was a matter of just getting through that, and the tweaks that that thing presents to you really for the rest of the season from when he was hurt."

In the two previous postseason games, Butker made a pair of 50-yarders against the Jaguars and was a perfect 3-for-3 against the Bengals. He had a chance to give the Chiefs a 10-7 lead in the first quarter of the Super Bowl but pushed his 42-yard try left, doinking it off the upright. The Eagles would score four plays later to take a 14-7 lead.

Butker understood the enormity of the miss as the Chiefs fell behind by 10 points at halftime, with Mahomes dealing with his more recent ankle injury being aggravated late in the second quarter. Even as the Chiefs started pulling back into the game, the missed opportunity still loomed large -- and Butker was alone with his thoughts on the sideline for more than three quarters after his miss.

"You've got to focus on the next kick, and that's what I was doing," Butker said. "You do look at the scoreboard and think, 'Wow, if I did make that field goal, we'd have three more points.'