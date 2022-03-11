Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

The Tennessee Titans ground their way to the No. 1 in the AFC in 2021 but were swept out of the playoffs in one game by the Cincinnati Bengals, the eventual conference champs.

With a big new contract, edge rusher Harold Landry believes the Titans' front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.

"We're real confident that we have the team to go out and win a Super Bowl," Landry said Thursday, via The Associated Press. "I think our front four can lead the charge. But ... deep down that's another main reason why I came back here is because the culture here is a winning culture. It's a proven winning culture. And that was really important to me because we know we have the team to do it."

The Titans' postseason failure was primarily due to the offensive struggles that day, including Ryan Tannehill﻿'s three interceptions. Tennessee's defense sacked Joe Burrow nine times, including 1.5 from Landry in the playoff loss.

Re-signing in Tennessee on a new five-year contract worth $87.5 million before he hit free agency, Landry believes himself, Jeffery Simmons﻿, Bud Dupree and Denico Autry can spearhead a difference-making defense.

"We see all these quarterbacks taking their game to the next level each year and we just have to do the same," Landry said. "That's what this game is about. You got a dominant front four, you have a chance to win any game.