'Hard Knocks' team in 2021? Cowboys, Jaguars among compelling candidates

Yeah, yeah, I know what you're probably thinking: The Cowboys already get far too much shine in the national spotlight for a team that's been absent from the Super Bowl for a quarter century and counting. But here's a newsflash: The Cowboys sell. The consistent prime-time love and endless talk show segments dedicated to the various dramas unfolding at Jerrah World? They don't exist out of sympathy to the fan base or a deep and abiding love for the underrated works of Jay Novacek . No, the Cowboys move the needle from a business standpoint and NFL Films and HBO want as many people to watch their show as possible. My guess is the Cowboys have a standing invite to be the subject of Hard Knocks. But as we saw with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, we don't always get the most appealing of the "mandated" candidates. If the Cowboys are indeed the team in August, it will likely be because the Jones family wants it.





And if the Cowboys are the team? Well, there's no dearth of quality storylines to unpack. Dak Prescott looking for a new contract and coming back from an ankle injury, the suddenly unsure place of Ezekiel Elliott in the team's future, an electric trio of wide receivers in Amari Cooper﻿, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb﻿, and intrigue on the sidelines with Mike McCarthy in win-or-else mode after last year's 5-11 campaign. Some people might complain if "America's Team" is on premium cable come August, but they'll be watching it anyway.