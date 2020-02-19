'Hard Knocks' team in 2020? Steelers juiciest eligible candidate

3) Arizona Cardinals: We could have a match here. The Cardinals allowed NFL Films to document them over the course of the entire 2015 season for All Or Nothing, essentially a Knocks spin-off series. I covered the show's red-carpet premiere that summer, and it was obvious that team brass and many of the players in attendance enjoyed the spotlight. Then there's the recent comments from team president Michael Bidwill: "We're always going to listen to everything. We'll see what comes up." Bidwill added that the Cardinals had "done a good job of being available and volunteering to do things." It feels like Bidwill sees these shows as a way to promote and elevate the Cardinals brand. There are much worse fates for Hard Knocks than documenting the life and times of Kyler Murray on the precipice of a potentially Lamarian Year 2 leap.