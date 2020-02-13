Bidwill open to Cardinals appearing on 'Hard Knocks'

The Arizona Cardinals enter 2020 with some spicy pizzazz that could make them prime candidates to be featured on this season's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks series.

While most teams rebuff the idea of camera crews intruding on their training camp, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill sounded open to the idea Wednesday on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf Show.

"We're always going to listen to everything," Bidwill said, via the Arizona Republic. "We'll see what comes up.

"I think we've done a good job of being available and volunteering to do things, like 'All or Nothing.' So we'll see where we end up."

With energetic Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, dreamy coach Kliff Kingsbury and his entertaining offense, legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald, perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Chandler Jones and others, the Cards would boast a good array of interesting storylines heading into the 2020 campaign.

Along with Arizona, the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers are the five teams that can be selected to be on the show. Teams can be chosen if they do not have a first-year head coach, have not been in the playoffs in the past two years, and have not appeared on the show in the past 10 seasons. Teams can also volunteer.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers might be the current favorite to be featured on Hard Knocks this season, don't discount what the Cardinals would bring to the table if selected.