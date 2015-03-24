Handful of NFL LB coaches check out Newberry's Robinson

Linebacker coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles were among those who gathered at Newberry's pro day on March 6 to get a good look at outside linebacker Edmond Robinson.
Robinson was among 11 Newberry players who worked out outdoors on grass in 30-degree temperatures and 10-15 mile-per-hour winds.
Robinson (6-foot-2 7/8, 242 pounds) stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine and performed well in the positional drills.
Safety Lance Richardson (6-0 1/2, 216) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds with the wind and 4.69 seconds against the wind. He had a 30-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.54 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.53 seconds. Richardson -- who has lengthy 32 5/8-inch arms -- performed 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.