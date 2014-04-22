Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is 1 of 5 safeties who could start as rookies

Being able to get a safety in the second round who is good enough to start as a rookie likely is great news for teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams. Those teams have obvious needs at safety, but have just-as-obvious needs elsewhere. The number of starting-caliber safeties will mean that some of those teams will bypass safeties in the first round, then try to grab one in the second round. But that also adds some intrigue to the middle of the second round: Seven of those teams (all but Minnesota) draft between 12th and 21st in that round, which could lead to a mini-run on safeties.