Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Calvin Pryor post identical 40 times

Separating the two hasn't been easy for scouts entering the combine, and the same official 40 times won't make it any easier coming out of it, either. The smallest of margins could manifest into the biggest of differences where the rookie contracts of the two prospects are concerned. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah had the pair ranked extremely close entering the combine, Pryor as the No. 15 overall prospect and Clinton-Dix as the No. 16. Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks has Clinton-Dix (No. 17) rated slightly higher than Pryor (No. 20). But that certainly doesn't mean the two will be chosen in the draft with back-to-back picks, and if a significant number of picks separate the two, the way teams in need of a safety perceive Pryor and Clinton-Dix could make a major financial difference for both.