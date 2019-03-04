Greedy Williams cuts NFL Combine workout short due to cramps

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams exited the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine early with minor cramping in both calves on Monday, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, but not before turning in one of the best 40-yard dash times of the four-day event (4.37 seconds; tied for ninth fastest).
That means, presuming he's healthy enough, Williams will need to perform other on-field testing (vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle) at LSU's pro day on March 22. He chose not to bench press at the combine, so NFL clubs have that box left to check off regarding Williams, too. Conventional wisdom would demand he stand on a 4.37 40 time and not run again at LSU's pro day, and with all the other testing he would need to prepare for, it's all the less likely that he would run the 40 again.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said prior to the combine that scouting opinions on Williams were split regarding his on-field play, with some teams rating him the best cornerback in the draft, while others "have him buried" in part because of his struggles to defend the run. Williams made 33 tackles last year at LSU with two interceptions and nine pass breakups.