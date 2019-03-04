Greedy Williams cuts NFL Combine workout short due to cramps

That means, presuming he's healthy enough, Williams will need to perform other on-field testing (vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle) at LSU's pro day on March 22. He chose not to bench press at the combine, so NFL clubs have that box left to check off regarding Williams, too. Conventional wisdom would demand he stand on a 4.37 40 time and not run again at LSU's pro day, and with all the other testing he would need to prepare for, it's all the less likely that he would run the 40 again.