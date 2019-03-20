Grading 2019's NFL trades: Who won Brown, Beckham swaps?

Grade for Browns: A+++. Unbelievable move for the Browns. It's fitting that the team from the town that coined the term "rock and roll" would assemble the best super group since Temple of the Dog. Say Hello 2 (Football) Heaven. All right, that was really bad, but this move is amazing. OBJ's 44 career touchdown passes and 5,476 receiving yards rank third and seventh in the NFL since he entered the league -- and you could reason that he hasn't even reached his full potential yet, because he played with a quarterback (Eli Manning) on the downside of his career in New York. Browns QB Baker Mayfield broke Peyton Manning's rookie TD record in just 14 games last season, and he had the second-most passing yards per game in a rookie season ever (266.1). He was 12th in yards per pass attempt in 2018, despite the Browns having a six-percent drop rate. His red-zone passer rating was 116.5, and he threw 20 TD passes with no picks. His overall passer rating was 106.2 in the games after coach Hue Jackson was fired (Week 9 on). This is a great move. Maybe the greatest move the Browns have ever made.