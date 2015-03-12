GMs from Bucs, Jets, Titans to attend Marcus Mariota's pro day

No fewer than five NFL general managers gathered in Eugene, Ore., Thursday to witness the Oregon pro day featuring star quarterback Marcus Mariota Thursday.
New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, Washington Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, Tennessee Titans GM Ruston Webster and Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht were on hand, according to NFL Media insider Albert Breer. Breer also noted Bucs director of player personnel Jon Robinson is with Licht; Jets director of college scouting Rex Hogan is with Maccagnan; and McCloughan is on his own.
NFL Media's Gil Brandt reported all 32 teams have reps at the Oregon pro day, and that Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt is among those on the scene. Brandt also noted Seahawks GM John Schneider was at the event.
What's notable about this is at least three of the teams with GMs in attendance figure to have some interest in a quarterback in the first round of the draft. The Bucs hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, and the Jets hold the No. 6 pick.
It illustrates a high level of interest not only in Mariota, but in other top Ducks prospects such as defensive lineman Arik Armstead, injured cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, and offensive linemen Jake Fisher and Hroniss Grasu. Alabama hosted representatives from all 32 NFL clubs for its pro day Wednesday, but only one general manager -- the New York Giants' Jerry Reese -- was in attendance.
Still, for all the interest in Mariota, what he says to NFL clubs before and after the pro day might do as much to help his draft status as what he does with the football during it.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly, who coached Mariota in college, did not attend the Oregon pro day, according to Breer. Kelly is known to put in extensive travel attending pro days, but Wednesday he shot down speculation that the Eagles are interested in trading up in the draft to acquire the quarterback.