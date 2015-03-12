GMs from Bucs, Jets, Titans to attend Marcus Mariota's pro day

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 03:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

No fewer than five NFL general managers gathered in Eugene, Ore., Thursday to witness the Oregon pro day featuring star quarterback Marcus Mariota Thursday.

» 2015 pro day schedule, results and analysis

New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, Washington Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, Tennessee Titans GM Ruston Webster and Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht were on hand, according to NFL Media insider Albert Breer. Breer also noted Bucs director of player personnel Jon Robinson is with Licht; Jets director of college scouting Rex Hogan is with Maccagnan; and McCloughan is on his own.

NFL Media's Gil Brandt reported all 32 teams have reps at the Oregon pro day, and that Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt is among those on the scene. Brandt also noted Seahawks GM John Schneider was at the event.

What's notable about this is at least three of the teams with GMs in attendance figure to have some interest in a quarterback in the first round of the draft. The Bucs hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, and the Jets hold the No. 6 pick.

It illustrates a high level of interest not only in Mariota, but in other top Ducks prospects such as defensive lineman Arik Armstead, injured cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, and offensive linemen Jake Fisher and Hroniss Grasu. Alabama hosted representatives from all 32 NFL clubs for its pro day Wednesday, but only one general manager -- the New York Giants' Jerry Reese -- was in attendance.

Still, for all the interest in Mariota, what he says to NFL clubs before and after the pro day might do as much to help his draft status as what he does with the football during it.

» Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2015 NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly, who coached Mariota in college, did not attend the Oregon pro day, according to Breer. Kelly is known to put in extensive travel attending pro days, but Wednesday he shot down speculation that the Eagles are interested in trading up in the draft to acquire the quarterback.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.