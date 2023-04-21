Around the NFL

GM Dave Ziegler: Raiders haven't 'closed the door' on drafting QB who could compete with Jimmy Garoppolo

Published: Apr 21, 2023 at 05:24 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Raiders committed to a change at the quarterback position at the end of the 2022 season with the benching of Derek Carr, who had led the team for the previous nine years. With Carr on his way out and eventually signed by the Saints, Las Vegas was open for business and the only question was if they'd turn to a veteran or a rookie as their next starter.

That question appeared to be answered when the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, who has extensive experience leading a team during his time with the 49ers. But when asked Friday whether the decision to bring in Jimmy G lessens the possibility of picking a quarterback in next week's draft, Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler said the team has a responsibility to look at every option available, including QB.

"Not necessarily. I think that any time you can find a young player at that position that's gonna have an impact on your team, you have to keep an open mind to that," he said. "Of course we're excited to have Jimmy and having Jimmy does supply us with a very high-quality starting player at the position. We feel comfortable with that. But, I think to close that door and just say that that's not something you would do because of X,Y and Z, that's not the business we're in."

Related Links

The Raiders currently hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, setting them up to possibly take a QB. Of Las Vegas' Top 30 visits, six have been with quarterbacks -- Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson, Kentucky's Will Levis, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, and Purdue's Aidan O’Connell.

And if by the end of Day 3 a quarterback does end up with the Silver and Black, he could have the opportunity to usurp Garoppolo from his current standing, as Ziegler said the Raiders were open to a camp battle.

"I think we're open to having competition at the quarterback position and every other position on the roster," Ziegler said. "We're never going to close the door on that."

But even if the Raiders end up following through with the plan to start Garoppolo Week 1, there's always a benefit to having a young signal-caller waiting in the wings in the case of injury or other unforeseen circumstances, something Ziegler recognized.

"I think it goes back just to the value of the position. Doing your due diligence on all of those guys is important, too," Ziegler said. "The value at that position and having a young guy that can come in and play and contribute; we've seen where those contracts have gone on quarterbacks, too. So there's obviously an advantage of having someone on a rookie, a quarterback on a rookie contract, in terms of roster construction and those types of things. And so, like I mentioned at the beginning, I think just closing that door is irresponsible to do that."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort keeping talks with Budda Baker regarding trade request private

A week removed from Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker's request for a trade surfacing, the All-Pro remains on the roster and in high regard within the front office.

First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said he has engaged in discussions with Baker and his representation, but intends on keeping those talks in-house.

news

Falcons release veteran cornerback Casey Hayward

The Falcons are moving on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after just one season with the club. Atlanta announced Friday that it released Hayward, less than a week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

More than a month since becoming a free agent, Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs. Browns GM Andrew Berry, though, hasn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are filled with lies, false flags and shell games as clubs try to jockey for positioning. Amid the fibs told during each club's pre-draft press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman offered the most honest quote of lying season.

news

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

The Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason. One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

news

Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton didn't answer whether the team would pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option but reiterated that the club plans on having the soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver on the team in 2023.

news

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Robbie Gould announced in March that he'd headed for free agency instead of re-signing with the 49ers. And heading into his 19th NFL season, the kicker is looking to hit some specific milestones before hanging up the cleats.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

A Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback will ink his tender Monday -- no, not that one. Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE