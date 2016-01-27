Glenn Gronkowski meets with New England Patriots

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 12:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

MOBILE, Ala. -- We already know there is room for two Gronkowskis in the NFL -- it's been done before.

But could there be room for two on one team? Kansas State fullback Glenn Gronkowski met with the New England Patriots Wednesday night, the team his older brother Rob nearly willed to victory Sunday in the AFC title game (eight catches, 144 yards). The youngest of the Gronkowski brothers has been practicing at tight end, fullback and H-back this week in preparation for the Reese's Senior Bowl (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network), and would like nothing more than a chance to impress the club.

The meeting went well, Gronkowski said, but in true Belichickian style, he wasn't forthcoming with any details.

"It went good, but it wasn't any different than what all the other teams are doing. I saw (the scheduled meeting) blow up on the internet, but it was just a statement I made. It lasted about a half hour, just like all the other teams. It was all basic information," Gronkowski said.

NFL clubs have the freedom and time to interview any or all of the Senior Bowl participants, so a meeting between the two doesn't necessarily indicate any more interest on the Patriots' part. It could be simply a means of getting some basic information about Gronkowski no different than hundreds of other prospects on the Patriots' draft board.

Then again, it could be something more.

"That would be awesome. I've actually never played with any of my brothers before," Gronkowski said. "They've always been too old for me. ... Everyone else has played together, so to be on the same team, that would be a dream come true."

Gronkowski said he hopes to show his versatility to NFL clubs in practice this week, doing anything from blocking to playing slot receiver. From there, he hopes to run in the 4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. The first of his brothers to play in the Senior Bowl, he'd also like to catch the attention of the Baltimore Ravens if possible, noting they are one of the few teams that makes roster room for a fullback-type of skill set.

The Patriots making room for him, however, would be a lot more fun to follow.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW