Glenn Gronkowski meets with New England Patriots

Gronkowski said he hopes to show his versatility to NFL clubs in practice this week, doing anything from blocking to playing slot receiver. From there, he hopes to run in the 4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. The first of his brothers to play in the Senior Bowl, he'd also like to catch the attention of the Baltimore Ravens if possible, noting they are one of the few teams that makes roster room for a fullback-type of skill set.