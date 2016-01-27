Glenn Gronkowski meets with New England Patriots

MOBILE, Ala. -- We already know there is room for two Gronkowskis in the NFL -- it's been done before.
But could there be room for two on one team? Kansas State fullback Glenn Gronkowski met with the New England Patriots Wednesday night, the team his older brother Rob nearly willed to victory Sunday in the AFC title game (eight catches, 144 yards). The youngest of the Gronkowski brothers has been practicing at tight end, fullback and H-back this week in preparation for the Reese's Senior Bowl (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network), and would like nothing more than a chance to impress the club.
The meeting went well, Gronkowski said, but in true Belichickian style, he wasn't forthcoming with any details.
"It went good, but it wasn't any different than what all the other teams are doing. I saw (the scheduled meeting) blow up on the internet, but it was just a statement I made. It lasted about a half hour, just like all the other teams. It was all basic information," Gronkowski said.
NFL clubs have the freedom and time to interview any or all of the Senior Bowl participants, so a meeting between the two doesn't necessarily indicate any more interest on the Patriots' part. It could be simply a means of getting some basic information about Gronkowski no different than hundreds of other prospects on the Patriots' draft board.
Then again, it could be something more.
"That would be awesome. I've actually never played with any of my brothers before," Gronkowski said. "They've always been too old for me. ... Everyone else has played together, so to be on the same team, that would be a dream come true."
Gronkowski said he hopes to show his versatility to NFL clubs in practice this week, doing anything from blocking to playing slot receiver. From there, he hopes to run in the 4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. The first of his brothers to play in the Senior Bowl, he'd also like to catch the attention of the Baltimore Ravens if possible, noting they are one of the few teams that makes roster room for a fullback-type of skill set.