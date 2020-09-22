Giants expected to sign RB Devonta Freeman to replace Saquon Barkley

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s long wait to find a new NFL home will soon reach its conclusion.

The Giants are expected to sign the veteran running back, provided testing goes well, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Atlanta released Freeman just two years through his five-year extension in March, freeing itself of the high cap number carried by Freeman, who had not achieved anywhere near the expectation set by his compensation.

Freeman's 2019 rushing totals fell below 4 yards per carry and he scored just two touchdowns in his final season in Atlanta, and the Next Gen Stats painted an even uglier picture: Freeman's rushing yards over (or in his case, under) expectation per attempt was more than a full yard below what was expected of him (-1.18). Among qualifying rushers, Freeman posted the worst RYOE/ATT in the entire NFL, pointing the finger of blame away from his offensive line and toward the running back.