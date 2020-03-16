Falcons releasing RB Devonta Freeman, two others

Freeman's contract was made for a parting of ways after the first two of its five total seasons, with Freeman's cap hit rising and his dead cap hit falling in 2020. Freeman's production fell dramatically to 3.6 yards per carry and just two touchdowns in 2019, a season after he was only able to play in two games, further expediting his release. He'll enter a promising free-agent class at the position, but at 28 years old can't command nearly the amount of money he did when he signed his five-year extension back in 2017.