Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 09:03 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The next chapter within the Cowboys-Giants rivalry will have one added element this Sunday: Revenge.

Ex-Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith signed with the New York Giants on Friday, the team announced. Signing onto the Giants practice squad, Smith is expected to be elevated in time for Sunday's home game versus Dallas.

Bringing Smith aboard this week was necessary for a Giants defense dealing with several injuries and players on the reserve/COVID list. Earlier this week, standout safety Xavier McKinney and LBs Cameron Brown and Oshane Ximines were three of six Giants placed on the reserve/COVID list while defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) and Austin Johnson (foot) are questionable to play this Sunday.

For a Giants D still trying to fill the void of LB Blake Martinez﻿, who was lost for the season in Week 3, Smith's presence is needed.

How much Smith will play against the Cowboys remains to be seen. The Giants defense gave up a season-high point total in a 44-20 defeat to the Cowboys in Week 5. Entering this Week 15 matchup, the Giants will also be without quarterback Daniel Jones for the third straight game.

Smith, a second-round pick in 2016, quickly flourished for the Cowboys once entering the starting lineup in 2017. Known for both his speed and a tremendous sideline-to-sideline effort, Smith proceeded to start every game for the Cowboys from 2018-2020, leading the team in tackles for two of those seasons and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

The Cowboys handed Smith a five-year, $64 million extension ahead of that breakout 2019 campaign, bringing assumptions of him being a mainstay in Dallas for years to come. But everything changed in 2021 once new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn took over a Cowboys defense in desperate need of a drastic change in scheme.

After just two starts this season, Smith was released by the Cowboys on Oct. 6. The Packers quickly signed Smith the following day but his stay in Green Bay lasted just two games.

Smith, 26, has compiled 579 tackles (397 solo), nine sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries over the course of his five-year career. His next chance at earning a starting role for good will come against his former team this Sunday.

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements. Cleveland is signing quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ off the Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced.
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test result

The Washington Football Team could be without its QB1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuns Lawrence Taylor comparisons: 'I still have a long way to go'

Micah Parsons' impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for DPOY, which a rookie has not won since Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys rookie LB recently discussed comparisons pundits have made between him and LT. 
