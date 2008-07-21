Giants sign 2nd round draft choice Terrell Thomas

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -The New York Giants signed second-round draft choice Terrell Thomas on Monday, leaving the Super Bowl champions with only one of their seven draft selections still unsigned.
The team did not disclose terms of the deal.
Thomas, a 6-0, 200-pound cornerback from Southern California, was taken by the Giants with the 63rd overall selection in the draft. At USC, he played in 39 games with 28 starts. He had 109 tackles and eight interceptions.
With the signing of Thomas, the Giants' only unsigned draft choice is safety Kenny Phillips, their first-round selection from Miami.
Added were Shane Olivea of Ohio State and Jonathan Palmer of Auburn. The team waived Brandon Torrey, Dylan Thiry and Andrew Bain.