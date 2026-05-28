Chiefs' Andy Reid expects Rashee Rice to be ready for training camp after jail sentence, knee surgery

Rice was suspended for the first six games of last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from the original crash in 2024 on a Dallas highway. It's unclear whether he will be subject to more discipline for violating his probation.

"We're moving forward as normal as we go here," Reid said. "When he gets back, we've got to get him caught up in doing what he needs to do, and make sure he gets it. It's not an easy thing he's going through.

"Life lessons are important," Reid added, "but we're all given chances to learn, and he's in that position now."

Rice has been in that position before, though. During training camp ahead of last season, the former SMU standout said he "completely changed" and had grown from his experience with the car crash, and that "you have to learn from things like that."

"I've learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that," Rice said.

Rice is expected to be a major part of the Kansas City offense as it tries to rebound from a 6-11 record last season.

The Chiefs did little to upgrade their wide receiver room in the offseason, pinning their hopes instead on continual improvement from Rice -- who is going into the final year of his rookie contract -- and young players such as Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals.