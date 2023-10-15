Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Published: Oct 15, 2023 at 06:59 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There will be no Daniel Jones, but Saquon Barkley will make his long-awaited return to the New York Giants' backfield in Week 6.

Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.

New York enters the game on a three-game losing streak with a sputtering offense that's scored just 31 points during the skid. Being without Jones, who was ruled out Friday with a neck injury and will be replaced by ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, certainly doesn't bode well for an offensive turnaround, but Barkley's return could provide a spark.

The Giants' star running back was limited throughout the week at practice and drew a questionable designation coming into the game.

Though he's active, it remains to be seen what kind of workload Barkley's ankle can hold up under.

Barkley was dinged up during a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards with two total touchdowns this season.

While Barkley's output has hardly been outstanding, he's no doubt been sorely missed. Barkley, who has missed multiple games in four of his six seasons, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and the Giants have gone 9-15 without him since he was drafted in 2018.

New York enters the game dead last in yards and 31st in points scored. Big Blue is hoping its prospects of keeping up with Josh Allen and the Bills are improved with Barkley's return.

The Giants (1-4) kick off against the Bills (3-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.

