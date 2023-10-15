Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Though he's active, it remains to be seen what kind of workload Barkley's ankle can hold up under.

Barkley was dinged up during a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards with two total touchdowns this season.

While Barkley's output has hardly been outstanding, he's no doubt been sorely missed. Barkley, who has missed multiple games in four of his six seasons, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and the Giants have gone 9-15 without him since he was drafted in 2018.

New York enters the game dead last in yards and 31st in points scored. Big Blue is hoping its prospects of keeping up with Josh Allen and the Bills are improved with Barkley's return.