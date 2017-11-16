Giants, Jets among 20 teams scouting Darnold-Rosen matchup

Saturday night's UCLA-USC tilt will feature the most highly anticipated QB matchup of the season, with Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen meeting for the first time.

As you would expect, NFL clubs will be flocking to Los Angeles for a showcase of arguably the top two QB prospects in the college ranks.

Scouts from 20 teams are credentialed to attend the game. Here's the list of teams, per USC:

» Bears
» Bills
» Browns
» Cardinals
» Chargers
» Chiefs
» Colts
» Cowboys
» Dolphins
» Eagles
» Falcons
» Giants
» Jaguars
» Jets
» Lions
» Patriots
» Ravens
» Redskins
» Saints
» Steelers

Darnold is the preferred prospect of the two QBs, according to five NFL personnel executives polled by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah this week. All five execs polled said they would take Darnold over Rosen.

The big question that's lingered since the summer is whether this will be Darnold's final college season. Sources close to Darnold told Jeremiah back in July that they wouldn't be surprised if the QB returned to school for the 2018 season. Trojans coach Clay Helton hopes Darnold will return to USC next season but doesn't know if his prized pupil will be back, he told TNF First Look on Thursday.

UCLA coach Jim Mora said in August that he didn't believe Rosen would enter the 2018 draft, but there haven't been any hints from either QB about their intentions for 2018.

Darnold, a redshirt sophomore, and Rosen, a junior, have until Jan. 15 -- the deadline for underclassmen to apply for early draft entry -- to make a decision.

