Giants DL Dexter Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley is next up for big extension

Whether those talks lead to an extension obviously remains to be seen. As Schoen also noted, the two parties have to work out a deal beneficial to both sides.

The Giants previously applied the franchise tag to Barkley, who would make $10.091 million in 2023 on the one-year tender. He and New York have until July 17 to come to an agreement on an extension.

While Barkley emerged as a game-changing talent in his 2018 rookie season and then reclaimed that form in a 2022 renaissance, it's not his talent that's in questions, it's his positional value.

Barkley and fellow backs Josh Jacobs with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard with the Dallas Cowboys were each saddled with franchise tags. Meanwhile in 2023 free agency, Miles Sanders joined the Carolina Panthers with a league-high free agency deal that averaged $6.35 million over four seasons. Heading into next season, just seven backs are set to make more on an annual average than the franchise tag (and Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have each been mentioned as potential trade or cut candidates).

Bottom line, it's not the best of times for running backs' bank accounts.