Giants, Cowboys stand atop NFC East draft classes

The Eagles have a long track record of investing in their offensive and defensive lines early in the draft and that continued with the selection of Danny Watkins. He adds strength and toughness to their interior. Jaiquawn Jarrett and Curtis Marsh add athleticism to the secondary, but they might not be ready for immediate roles in Philly's sub-packages. Casey Matthews has a knack for getting it done, so the team might've identified a future starter with its fourth-round pick. The Eagles certainly addressed their needs, but they might not see an early return on their investment.