Giants and Jets in similar -- yet markedly different -- places with their respective New York rebuilds

Not surprisingly, given that the Jets' teardown is already in their past, the tone around Florham Park is mostly unbridled optimism. (Though that vibe was tempered on Tuesday by the news that third-year tackle Mekhi Becton is likely out for the season after fracturing his kneecap.) Meanwhile, the Giants, who still have the most critical personnel decision ahead of them, seem more cautiously hopeful.

Still, this is the time of year when expectations are set. The Jets' new tight end, C.J. Uzomah, who was signed from the Cincinnati Bengals, inadvertently set them in the stratosphere for Wilson when it seemed like he was comparing the quarterback to Joe Burrow. Asked what would happen to the Jets if Wilson could make a Year 2 jump like Burrow, who just led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his sophomore campaign, Uzomah responded that it was not a question of whether Wilson could make such a leap. "He will," the tight end said.

A few days later, Uzomah, shaking his head, wanted to make clear that he was not comparing Wilson to Burrow. He raved about Wilson's arm strength, though.

Uzomah does have unique perspective on the arc of teams that have hit rock bottom and then rebounded. He was, after all, a member of an organization that won just two games in 2019, drafted Burrow, made some smart free-agent signings and nearly won the Super Bowl in February. The Jets and Giants -- any team, really -- would be thrilled with such a rapid turnaround. And while Uzomah said the Jets' offense is still working out the kinks, he is not one to look into the painful past and dismiss the possibility of much better days ahead soon.

"For me, each year I take as a new year," Uzomah said. "I hate dwelling on the past. Coming in hearing, This team's been this and that -- whatever. That team is gone. We have new pieces. Guys have grown up. I think the optimism is rightfully so. If you don't have the belief, you might as well not be on the field."

For the Giants, the most pronounced reason to have faith has been Barkley's good health and the burst and confidence when he carries the ball in camp -- something that has been missing for nearly three years as Barkley has battled injuries. At a recent practice, Barkley hit the holes quickly and lowered his pads to inflict punishment.

Barkley, like Jones, is in the final year of his rookie contract, and their fates are intertwined. Jones is learning his third offense in four years, and especially in the early days of training camp, it was clear the attack was not in sync. That was expected, especially because Daboll's offense features a lot of pre-snap motion and, according to the receivers, more freedom for Jones' targets. That puts a premium on communication and familiarity, both of which the Giants freely admit they have to continue to work on.