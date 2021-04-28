Around the NFL

George Kittle: Niners players trust Shanahan, Lynch to make right QB decision to compete for Super Bowl

Published: Apr 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks to secure the No. 3 overall selection in Thursday's first round so that the club can select its quarterback of the future.

The move placed the Jimmy Garoppolo backers within the Niners locker room in a precarious position. Continue hyping Jimmy G's ability, leaning on injuries as the reason he's struggled, or pivot to supporting a potential rookie?

The line is easier to dance between ahead of the draft. Once the actual pick has a name and face officially attached, the questions about the Niners' future at QB will coalesce.

George Kittle﻿, one of Garoppolo's most outspoken supporters, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said he trusts head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to improve the roster one way or another.

"Jimmy's our quarterback, he has been, he's led us to a bunch of wins, we haven't won without him, his record speaks for itself," Kittle said. "So like I said (previously), Kyle and John are doing whatever they can to make this team compete for a Super Bowl, and if they think it's bringing another quarterback, another tight end, another fullback, another linebacker, whatever it is, they're just trying to make this team better and more competitive and so I know the team trusts in them because they haven't led us astray yet."

We wouldn't expect anything different from Kittle, who is friends with Jimmy G but almost assuredly will toe the company line once the draft is in the rearview.

In reality, Shanahan's comments this week that the Niners felt they needed "a good starting quarterback this year and add that to our team" spell the end of any Garoppolo optimism.

The Niners are drafting a QB they believe can be more consistent than Jimmy G. Mac Jones and Trey Lance are the top two potential options. If Jones is the pick, as most speculate at this stage, he's expected to be ready to start from Week 1. If it's Lance, perhaps they keep Garoppolo around another year -- an option that would likely include a reworked contract -- if Shanahan believes the North Dakota State product needs grooming.

Depending on how the draft unfolds, Garoppolo may be traded in the coming days during the selection process, which would end all the questions about his place in San Francisco.

Once the draft is over and the cards have all been played, we'll hear what Kittle and other Niners think of the rookie QB and the optimism about his future.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check outPFF's draft simulatorto play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Related Content

news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

﻿Caleb Farley﻿'s run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky. The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Wednesday's news and notes

Three quarterbacks will likely get drafted in Rounds 2 and 3, and a handful of teams have done extra legwork on them -- a list that includes the Bears, Vikings, Saints and Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown re-signing with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Super Bowl-champion Bucs on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears WR Allen Robinson 'in a pretty good mindset' about franchise tag

Allen Robinson signed his franchise tag tender in order to remain in Chicago through 2021, and while maintaining his desire for a long-term deal, the Bears' best wideout is focused on the upcoming season.
news

Trades could be fewer than usual in 2021 NFL Draft's first round

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Thursday night's 2021 NFL Draft first round could see less than trade action than usual. 
news

John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option will be picked up

With the 2021 NFL Draft coming up quick, 2018 first-rounder Lamar Jackson still hasn't had his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens. But head coach John Harbaugh emphatically stated it will happen: "Guarantee it."
news

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick 10th, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses. 
news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
news

Trey Lance: 'I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class'

Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW